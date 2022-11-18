Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.52

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.52 and traded as high as C$16.06. Pason Systems shares last traded at C$15.92, with a volume of 69,618 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.58.

Pason Systems Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20.

Pason Systems Increases Dividend

About Pason Systems

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is 29.00%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

