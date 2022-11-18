PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 34.9% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.02.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $85.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.03. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $207.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

