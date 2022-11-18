Peggy Wallace Buys 12,500 Shares of Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Stock

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) Director Peggy Wallace acquired 12,500 shares of Cognition Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $15,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,553.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGTX opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08. Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $12.05.

Get Cognition Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGTX. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 238,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 143,554 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Cognition Therapeutics

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGTX. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cognition Therapeutics from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

(Get Rating)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.