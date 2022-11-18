Pelatro (LON:PTRO) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Pelatro Plc (LON:PTRO – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.24). 6,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 80,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.25 ($0.24).

Pelatro Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 23. The company has a market capitalization of £9.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76.

Pelatro Company Profile



Pelatro Plc provides information management software and related services to providers of telecommunication services. The company offers mViva customer engagement hub, a suite of solutions designed for customer value management teams to manage the campaign lifecycle of subscribers and retailers. Its mVivia suite offers solutions for contextual campaign management, loyalty management, customer data platform, and data monetization.

