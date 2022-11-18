Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

PAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.47. 3,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,751. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.87. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $88.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 18.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 59.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth approximately $678,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 33.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

