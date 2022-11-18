Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PFGC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Performance Food Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.40.
Performance Food Group Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of PFGC opened at $58.54 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $59.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $1,696,530.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,465,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,495 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Performance Food Group
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,303 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,267 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,842,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,951 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.
