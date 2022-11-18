Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PFGC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Performance Food Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.40.

Shares of PFGC opened at $58.54 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $59.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $1,696,530.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,465,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,495 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,303 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,267 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,842,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,951 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

