Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PYNKF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,837. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $4.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes advanced imaging tools that allow surgeons, radiologists, and pathologists to visualize microscopic tissue structures during a clinical procedure. The company offers an optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system provides clinicians with cross-sectional of tissues down to 2 mm dept.

