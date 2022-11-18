Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of PYNKF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,837. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $4.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36.
About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI
