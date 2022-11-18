Petra Diamonds (OTC:PDLMF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 190 at Berenberg Bank

Petra Diamonds (OTC:PDLMF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.23) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital cut Petra Diamonds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Petra Diamonds from GBX 100 ($1.18) to GBX 115 ($1.35) in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Petra Diamonds Stock Performance

Shares of Petra Diamonds stock opened at $1.12 on Monday. Petra Diamonds has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26.

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interests in three underground producing mines, including the Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and the Williamson mine located in Tanzania.

