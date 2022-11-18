Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Increased by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,505,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,230 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 2.5% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Philip Morris International worth $247,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,697,333. The company has a market cap of $149.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.07. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

