Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Argus currently has $110.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $95.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.07.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,966,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,872,000 after buying an additional 15,563,879 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,521,000 after buying an additional 13,126,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,977,000 after buying an additional 8,417,407 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,071,000 after buying an additional 6,060,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 652.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,894,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,309,000 after buying an additional 5,977,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.