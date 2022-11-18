Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $18,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $108.25. 69,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,525,000. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

