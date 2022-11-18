Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Position Lifted by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1,273.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,892 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 84,276 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises 3.4% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $20,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $7.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.08. 65,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.29. The company has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $166.97 and a 12-month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.