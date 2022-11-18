Piper Sandler Cuts Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Price Target to $6.00

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Motus GI from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Motus GI from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Motus GI Stock Down 11.5 %
MOTS stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.89. The company has a market cap of $4.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.85. Motus GI has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Motus GI
Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Motus GI (MOTS)
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.