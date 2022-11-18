Piper Sandler Cuts Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Price Target to $6.00

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Motus GI from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Motus GI from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Motus GI Stock Down 11.5 %

MOTS stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.89. The company has a market cap of $4.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.85. Motus GI has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Motus GI

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motus GI by 237.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80,938 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Motus GI by 73.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the period.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

