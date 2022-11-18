Piper Sandler Lowers Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Price Target to $15.00

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ELAN. TheStreet cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.83.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $11.84 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $33.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 30,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,399.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 64,200 shares of company stock worth $938,930. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 33.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.8% during the first quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 144,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

