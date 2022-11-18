Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG – Get Rating) (TSE:PTM)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.71. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 253,291 shares trading hands.

Platinum Group Metals Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $160.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Platinum Group Metals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLG. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Platinum Group Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Platinum Group Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

