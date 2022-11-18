POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.
PNT has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, POINT Biopharma Global currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.00.
POINT Biopharma Global Price Performance
NASDAQ PNT traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $6.48. 14,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,717. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $674.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On POINT Biopharma Global
POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on POINT Biopharma Global (PNT)
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.