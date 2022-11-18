POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

PNT has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, POINT Biopharma Global currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ PNT traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $6.48. 14,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,717. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $674.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

