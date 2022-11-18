PotCoin Price Down 38% Over Last Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 38% lower against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $454,194.74 and approximately $209.70 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.81 or 0.00371921 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00034709 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00025681 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001157 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003315 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018194 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

