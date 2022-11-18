PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,161 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCH. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 427.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 30,318 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of PCH stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.05. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $306.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.09 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

PotlatchDeltic declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCH. DA Davidson decreased their target price on PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

Insider Activity at PotlatchDeltic

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $464,511.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

