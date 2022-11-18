PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Stock Up 1.2 %

PPL Announces Dividend

NYSE:PPL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.99. The stock had a trading volume of 93,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,320,751. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.96. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.