Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 278.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Precigen from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Precigen from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.84. Precigen has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93.

In related news, CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian purchased 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sanford Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Precigen by 57.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

