Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Performance

SQFTP opened at $20.00 on Friday. Presidio Property Trust has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

About Presidio Property Trust

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

