Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.
Presidio Property Trust Stock Performance
SQFTP opened at $20.00 on Friday. Presidio Property Trust has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $24.50.
About Presidio Property Trust
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Presidio Property Trust (SQFTP)
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.