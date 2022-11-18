Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Shares Down 2.1%

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.21 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03). Approximately 532,863 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 320,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.22 million and a PE ratio of 35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.97.

About Primorus Investments

Primorus Investments plc is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in small and mid cap firms. The firm focuses to invest in financial services, natural resources, energy, clean technology, financial technology, business technology, infrastructure, property, consultancy, brand licensing and leisure sectors.

