Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Down to $6.88

Shares of Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.88, but opened at $6.68. Procaps Group shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Procaps Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.73.

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). Procaps Group had a net margin of 13.82% and a negative return on equity of 243.60%. The company had revenue of $112.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.90 million.

Institutional Trading of Procaps Group

About Procaps Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Procaps Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procaps Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Procaps Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

