Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Down to $6.88

Shares of Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.88, but opened at $6.68. Procaps Group shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.
Procaps Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.73.
Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). Procaps Group had a net margin of 13.82% and a negative return on equity of 243.60%. The company had revenue of $112.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.90 million.
Institutional Trading of Procaps Group
About Procaps Group
Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.
