ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Get ProFrac alerts:

ProFrac Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACDC opened at $25.69 on Monday. ProFrac has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp. is an energy services company providing hydraulic fracturing, completion services and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. ProFrac Holding Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.