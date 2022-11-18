Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) PT Lowered to $62.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 85.52% from the company’s previous close.

PGNY has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $33.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average is $36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.57, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.65. Progyny has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $61.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $2,674,559.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,779 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $2,674,559.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $1,331,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,519,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 302,175 shares of company stock valued at $12,079,559 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Progyny by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Progyny by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.