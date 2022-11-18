ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PRPH. Dawson James downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ProPhase Labs from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

ProPhase Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $12.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $199.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of -0.27. ProPhase Labs has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPH. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 126,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 293.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 98,582 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 50,971 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

