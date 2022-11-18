ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PRPH. Dawson James downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ProPhase Labs from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $12.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $199.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of -0.27. ProPhase Labs has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87.
ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.
