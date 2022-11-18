ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,783 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $13,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOBL. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 209.1% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS NOBL traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,896 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.94. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

