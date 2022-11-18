Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $107.00 million-$115.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.63 million.

Proto Labs Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PRLB traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.95. 4,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,501. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.85. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The firm has a market cap of $649.52 million, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Proto Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Proto Labs

Proto Labs Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 58.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

