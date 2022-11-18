Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $107.00 million-$115.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.63 million.
Proto Labs Stock Up 1.2 %
NYSE:PRLB traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.95. 4,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,501. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.85. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The firm has a market cap of $649.52 million, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Proto Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Proto Labs
Proto Labs Company Profile
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Proto Labs (PRLB)
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.