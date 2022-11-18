Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.53.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSTG traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $30.66. The stock had a trading volume of 52,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,933. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.76. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $36.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $646.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $381,384.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,316,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,506 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,909,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,660 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth $43,620,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2,342.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,256,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,042 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 3,552.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,032,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

