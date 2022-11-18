Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Reduced by Analyst

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amcor in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Amcor’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amcor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

AMCR has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Macquarie lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.15.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.79 on Friday. Amcor has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $17,374,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,747.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $17,374,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,747.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $13,029,709.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,114.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock valued at $35,840,080. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 8.9% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 34.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 19,050 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

