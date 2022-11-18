Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Block in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Block’s current full-year earnings is ($0.70) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Block’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Block alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Block from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Block from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens cut their price target on Block from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Block from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.45.

Block Price Performance

SQ opened at $67.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.75 and a 200 day moving average of $70.47. Block has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $237.82. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.11 and a beta of 2.37.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in Block by 9.9% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Block by 1.7% in the second quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Block by 7.2% in the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Block by 3.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 1.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Block

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $2,024,292.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $28,161,935.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $2,024,292.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $28,161,935.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $220,897.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,909,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,198 shares of company stock worth $21,272,681. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.