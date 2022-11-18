Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Mustang Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for Mustang Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Mustang Bio from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 9.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60. Mustang Bio has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIO. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 43,090 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,449,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,470 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 471.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44,312 shares during the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

