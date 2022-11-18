Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Boosted by Analyst

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Roivant Sciences in a report released on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.34). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Roivant Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.75) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.11. Roivant Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 6.20.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,336.55% and a negative return on equity of 62.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Two Seas Capital LP increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 323.8% in the second quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 3,419,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,929 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $8,965,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 456.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,970 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 141.5% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 990,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $3,818,000. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences

In other news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 20,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $74,233.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,204,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,093.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 416,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,831,986. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 20,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $74,233.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,204,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,093.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,771,244 shares of company stock worth $27,293,303 over the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

