Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Silvergate Capital Co. Reduced by Wedbush (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silvergate Capital in a report issued on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Silvergate Capital’s current full-year earnings is $4.56 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $77.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.45.

Silvergate Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SI opened at $27.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $883.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.52 and its 200-day moving average is $75.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 45.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Silvergate Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 2,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 270.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $652,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

