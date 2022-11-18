Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $327.04

Quartix Technologies Plc (LON:QTX)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 327.04 ($3.84) and traded as low as GBX 301.50 ($3.54). Quartix Technologies shares last traded at GBX 305 ($3.58), with a volume of 209 shares trading hands.

Quartix Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of £150.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,772.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 318.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 326.87.

Quartix Technologies Company Profile

Quartix Technologies Plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company offers vehicle tracking system for businesses, such as real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheet report; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; and fleet management solutions and services.

