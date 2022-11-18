QUASA 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $144,970.57 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. In the last week, QUASA has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $100.55 million and approximately $144,970.57 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,710.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010720 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00035925 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00042862 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005882 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021506 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00238189 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00133072 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $147,971.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

