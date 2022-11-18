Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Trading Down 5%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) shares fell 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.54. 1,518 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 197,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Qurate Retail

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $29,657.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

