R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 1.8% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Motco raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $248.99. The stock had a trading volume of 54,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,198. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $289.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.86.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.