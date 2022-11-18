R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Sells 487 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 0.5% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,366,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 321.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.
RSP stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.91. 191,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,445. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.01 and its 200-day moving average is $140.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $164.90.
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
