Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RXT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $16.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 102.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,795,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103,307 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,197,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,328,000 after buying an additional 66,423 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 11.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,764,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,597,000 after buying an additional 711,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,228,000 after purchasing an additional 59,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,778,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,923,000 after acquiring an additional 173,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

