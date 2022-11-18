Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
RXT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.40.
Rackspace Technology Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $16.40.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
