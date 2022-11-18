Rally Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $626,411.56 (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. During the last week, Rally has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a total market cap of $36.74 million and approximately $626,411.56 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally token can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rally

Rally’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,611,688,831 tokens. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rally’s official website is rly.network. Rally’s official message board is forum.rally.io.

Buying and Selling Rally

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rally Network is an open, decentralized network that is powered by its native ERC-20 governance token, $RLY. $RLY is an Ethereum blockchain-based asset that can be sent and received in the Ethereum mainnet network. An open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators.Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network.Rally offers anyone with an online community the ability to launch their own coin without the complexity of coding on the ethereum blockchain. Rally is a decentralized platform completely governed by the community. This means that creators and their communities have unfettered control to use their social tokens across all social platforms.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

