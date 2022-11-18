Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.46

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and traded as low as $0.41. Rare Element Resources shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 74,081 shares trading hands.

Rare Element Resources Stock Up 4.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62.

Rare Element Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

