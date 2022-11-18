RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Price Target Raised to €885.00

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €860.00 ($886.60) to €885.00 ($912.37) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €480.00 ($494.85) to €470.00 ($484.54) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. HSBC upgraded shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €598.00 ($616.49) to €619.00 ($638.14) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $661.00.

Shares of RTLLF remained flat at $600.00 during trading on Friday. 108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. The business’s fifty day moving average is $509.87 and its 200-day moving average is $570.04. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $420.00 and a 1-year high of $1,019.71.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

