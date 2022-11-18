Raymond James Lowers Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Price Target to $20.00

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Agiliti from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Shares of Agiliti stock opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. Agiliti has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $24.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

