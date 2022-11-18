Raymond James Raises Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target to C$15.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 78.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EFX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.88.

Enerflex Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of EFX stock traded up C$0.59 on Friday, hitting C$8.41. The stock had a trading volume of 377,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,646. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.71. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -34.26. Enerflex has a one year low of C$4.99 and a one year high of C$9.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enerflex

About Enerflex

In related news, Director Kevin Jerome Reinhart purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.78 per share, with a total value of C$77,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$398,725.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

