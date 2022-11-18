Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Lessened by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,964 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $277,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $90,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $261,000. CSM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 71,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 21.6% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.73.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $95.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.19 and its 200-day moving average is $91.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,246 shares of company stock valued at $590,280 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

