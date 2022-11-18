Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target Cut to C$4.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Real Matters from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Real Matters from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Real Matters Stock Performance

Shares of RLLMF stock remained flat at $3.20 on Thursday. Real Matters has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $7.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.97.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.