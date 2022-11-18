Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Lowered to C$4.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$5.15 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Real Matters presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.32.

TSE:REAL traded down C$0.05 on Thursday, reaching C$4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 33,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,538. The company has a market cap of C$300.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.19. Real Matters has a 12-month low of C$3.93 and a 12-month high of C$8.87.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

