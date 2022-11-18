Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for QCR (QCRH)

QCR (NASDAQ: QCRH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/13/2022 – QCR was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/5/2022 – QCR was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/1/2022 – QCR had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $64.50.

11/1/2022 – QCR had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson to $61.00.

10/31/2022 – QCR had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $67.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – QCR was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/7/2022 – QCR was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/29/2022 – QCR had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $71.00.

9/23/2022 – QCR was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

QCR Price Performance

QCRH traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.70. 66,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,163. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.47. The company has a market cap of $872.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.23 and a 12-month high of $62.85.

QCR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QCR

In other QCR news, Director John F. Griesemer bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.08 per share, for a total transaction of $216,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,591.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John F. Griesemer acquired 4,500 shares of QCR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.08 per share, for a total transaction of $216,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,591.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brent R. Cobb acquired 4,000 shares of QCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,538.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 8,618 shares of company stock worth $422,287 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. FMR LLC grew its position in QCR by 747.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 706,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,129,000 after acquiring an additional 622,918 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in QCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,402,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QCR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,561,000. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in QCR by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 265,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,000,000 after buying an additional 81,945 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in QCR by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 329,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,640,000 after buying an additional 63,712 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

