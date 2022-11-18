Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for QCR (QCRH)

QCR (NASDAQ: QCRH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 11/13/2022 – QCR was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/5/2022 – QCR was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/1/2022 – QCR had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $64.50.
- 11/1/2022 – QCR had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson to $61.00.
- 10/31/2022 – QCR had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $67.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2022 – QCR was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 10/7/2022 – QCR was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/29/2022 – QCR had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $71.00.
- 9/23/2022 – QCR was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
QCR Price Performance
QCRH traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.70. 66,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,163. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.47. The company has a market cap of $872.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.23 and a 12-month high of $62.85.
QCR Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.15%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On QCR
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. FMR LLC grew its position in QCR by 747.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 706,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,129,000 after acquiring an additional 622,918 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in QCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,402,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QCR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,561,000. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in QCR by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 265,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,000,000 after buying an additional 81,945 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in QCR by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 329,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,640,000 after buying an additional 63,712 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.
