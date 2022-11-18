Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (ASAZY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: ASAZY) recently:

11/8/2022 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/7/2022 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/28/2022 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from SEK 275 to SEK 280.

10/28/2022 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from SEK 280 to SEK 275.

10/4/2022 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from SEK 280 to SEK 275.

9/20/2022 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 260 to SEK 250.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ASAZY opened at $11.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $15.51. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 11.12%. Analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.0627 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

